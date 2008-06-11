© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three Books About Our Affair with Movies

By Anthony Giardina
Published June 11, 2008 at 5:17 PM EDT
Anthony Giardina is the proud possessor of the nation's most eclectic Netflix queue and the author of <em>White Guys.</em>
Anthony Giardina is the proud possessor of the nation's most eclectic Netflix queue and the author of White Guys.

"Three Books..." is a new series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

Summer, with the unfurling of each week's new potential blockbuster, is a season when it's difficult to avoid the presence of movies. Some of us find ourselves racing on Monday mornings to read the weekend grosses. But for all the ways movies consume us, it's rare to find good, serious writing that analyzes our relationship to them. The three books I'm recommending do just that.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Anthony Giardina