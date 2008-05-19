© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blessed and Cursed by an Extraordinary Memory

Published May 19, 2008 at 10:00 AM EDT
Join the Discussion blog promo

Jill Price can recall every detail of the last three decades of her life — whether she wants to or not. A rare memory condition causes Price to experience continuous, automatic playback of events.

"My memories are like scenes from home movies of every day of my life," she writes, "constantly playing in my head, flashing forward and backward through the years relentlessly, taking me to any given moment, entirely of their own volition."

Price talks about her new memoir, The Woman Who Can't Forget, and Dr. James McGaugh, professor of neurobiology and behavior at the University of California talks about treating her rare hyperthymestic syndrome.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News