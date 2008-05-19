Blessed and Cursed by an Extraordinary Memory

Jill Price can recall every detail of the last three decades of her life — whether she wants to or not. A rare memory condition causes Price to experience continuous, automatic playback of events.

"My memories are like scenes from home movies of every day of my life," she writes, "constantly playing in my head, flashing forward and backward through the years relentlessly, taking me to any given moment, entirely of their own volition."

Price talks about her new memoir, The Woman Who Can't Forget, and Dr. James McGaugh, professor of neurobiology and behavior at the University of California talks about treating her rare hyperthymestic syndrome.

