Citizen Journalist Michael Yon's 'Truth in Iraq'

Michael Yon has spent years reporting on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — but not for a news organization. The American journalist posts his dispatches and photographs in his own online magazine.

Yon's book, Moment of Truth in Iraq, is a collection of his battlefield coverage and behind-the-scenes reporting. He says that after his many years in the region, he feels an obligation to stay in Iraq and continue reporting on the ongoing conflict.

