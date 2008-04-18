© 2022 WPSU
Sachs Explains 'Economics for a Crowded Planet'

Published April 18, 2008 at 10:00 AM EDT

Economist Jeffrey Sachs says that the world's population, climate change, poverty and resource use are all closely intertwined. In his book Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet, Sachs discusses the intersection of economics and the environment and argues that humanity must address global problems on a global scale.

"One-sixth of the world remains trapped in extreme poverty unrelieved by global economic growth," Sachs writes. "The poverty trap poses tragic hardships for the poor and great risks for the rest of the world."

