John Adams' Legacy Revisited in HBO Series

Published April 15, 2008 at 10:00 AM EDT
After a difficult term in office, John Adams, America's first vice president and second president, was chronically under-recognized. But a Pulitzer prize-winning biography of Adams by historian David McCullough sparked a reconsideration of the founding father's legacy, which now springs to life in an HBO mini-series.

Biographer David McCullough and Tom Hooper, director of HBO's John Adams, talk about depicting Adams' life on-screen.

