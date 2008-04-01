Welcome! The 'Bryant Park' Book Club Meets Today

All right, so it's time to talk.

If you've read the inaugural BPP Book Club selection, Hisham Matar's In the Country of Men, here's your chance to let us know what you think. We'll be looking for your comments, questions, complaints and suggestions all day long, and we're planning to use your input when we talk to the author later this week.

Haven't finished the book yet? Don't let that stop you. This is not a test.

Just pop by our blog — the link's below — and drop us a comment.

On our blog, an open thread: Now in Session: the BPP Book Club.

