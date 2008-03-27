When Did You First Become Political?

Last week, Talk of the Nation embarked on a political adventure and asked you to serve as our guides. We wanted to hear your stories of the first time you became political: What happened, and how does that experience influence your politics? Today, we'll hear your replies.

George Lakoff, author of "Moral Politics: How Liberals and Conservatives Think" and Mary Eberstadt, editor of "Why I Turned Right: Leading Baby Boom Conservatives Chronicle Their Political Journey," talk about how people form their core political beliefs.

NPR recently launched a new project called Get My Vote, which invites you to share your thoughts on a simple question: What will it take for a candidate to get your vote? We've created a Web site that allows you to upload your own commentaries in the form of audio, video or text.

Watch a video from host Neal Conan talking about the project and how you can join in.

This project is no longer active.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.