The Untold History of Post-Civil War 'Neoslavery'

Published March 25, 2008 at 10:00 AM EDT
A young man is punished in a forced labor camp in Georgia in the 1930s. <a href="http://slaverybyanothername.com/index.php?section=16">Click to see more images from the "Age of Neoslavery."</a>
In Slavery by Another Name, Douglas Blackmon of the Wall Street Journal argues that slavery did not end in the United States with the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. He writes that it continued for another 80 years, in what he calls an "Age of Neoslavery."

"The slavery that survived long past emancipation was an offense permitted by the nation," Blackmon writes, "perpetrated across an enormous region over many years and involving thousands of extraordinary characters."

