Evangelicals Backing Away from Political Affiliation

In a tense election season, candidates from both parties are courting the evangelical vote. But, within the evangelical community, there are differences of approach regarding issues of same-sex marriage, the environment and abortion.

Two evangelical leaders discuss faith and politics. In the conversation are the Rev. Harry Jackson, Jr., senior pastor at Hope Christian Church and co-author of Personal Faith, Public Policy, and the Rev. Jim Wallis, President of Sojourners ministries and author of The Great Awakening.

