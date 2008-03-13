When Should You Stand By Your Spouse?

Silda Spitzer stood beside her husband, New York governor Eliot Spitzer, as he apologized this week to his family and the public amid allegations that he was connected to a high-end prostitution ring. While some applaud her loyalty, others argue that she should not have been so supportive.

Syndicated advice columnist Amy Dickinson weighs in on when spouses should let their significant others fly solo, and when they should stay by their sides.

Dina Matos McGreevey, former first lady of New Jersey, also weighs in. She stood by her husband, New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, in 2004 when he admitted to an extramarital affair and announced that he was gay. She is the author of Silent Partner: A Memoir of My Marriage and recently wrote an op-ed for The New York Times entitled "Stand By Yourself."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.