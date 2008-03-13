© 2022 WPSU
Dovey's 'Blood Kin' a Study of Human Behavior

By Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
Published March 13, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Ceridwen Dovey says it might be too early to call herself an author, but her first novel, Blood Kin, is being published in 11 countries — and the U.S. edition has a blurb from Nobel Prize winner J.M. Coetzee.

Dovey was born in South Africa and has lived in Australia and London. At 27, she has made a documentary film about farm labor relations in post-apartheid South Africa, studied anthropology at Harvard, and is now a doctoral student at New York University.

Dovey hopes to write more novels — and to research the politics of climate change adaptation.

Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
