Documenting a Diplomat's Quest in 'Flame'

Sergio Vieira de Mello was the United Nations' envoy in Iraq when he was killed by a terrorist attack on the Canal Hotel in August 2003. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Samantha Power has written a book about Vieira de Mello's life, Chasing the Flame: Sergio Vieira de Mello and the Fight to Save the World.

She speaks with Jacki Lyden about the diplomat's willingness to engage evil, his belief in human dignity and his final hours trapped under the rubble of the U.N.'s outpost in Baghdad.

