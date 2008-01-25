Finding '101 Funny Things About Global Warming'

Is it possible to laugh about global climate change? New Yorker cartoonist Sidney Harris thinks so. Harris and his New Yorker colleagues have collaborated on a collection of cartoons that find the humor lurking in the projections of impending environmental doom.

Harris discusses his new book, 101 Funny Things About Global Warming, and why he thinks it's important to make serious science approachable — and even fun.

