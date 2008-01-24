30 Women Writers Pen 'Ways of Looking at Hillary'

/ /

A new book edited by Susan Morrison gets to the heart of an observation that Sen. Hillary Clinton made about herself years ago: that she is a "Rorschach test" for the nation's voters. In Thirty Ways of Looking at Hillary, notable female writers offer their portraits of Clinton — both personal and political.

"No other politician inspires such a wide range of passionate responses, and this is particularly true among women," Morrison writes. "Cold or competent, overachiever or pioneer, too radical or too moderate, Clinton continues to overturn the assumptions we make about her."

Guests:

Susan Morrison, editor of Thirty Ways of Looking at Hillary

Dahlia Lithwick, legal analyst for Slate.com and contributor to Thirty Ways of Looking at Hillary

Robin Givhan, fashion editor for The Washington Post and contributor to Thirty Ways of Looking at Hillary

