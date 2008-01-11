© 2022 WPSU
Brown's 'Plan B 3.0' an Environmental Call to Action

Published January 11, 2008 at 10:00 AM EST
Plan B Book Cover

Environmentalist Lester Brown has a plan to save the planet from climate change — but it's not going to be easy or cheap.

In his new book, Plan B 3.0: Mobilizing to Save Civilization, Brown calls for a carbon tax and more gasoline taxes to help keep looming environmental crises at bay.

Brown, also the founder and president of the Earth Policy Institute, discusses his new book and his ideas for combating global climate change.

