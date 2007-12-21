Authors Investigate the Body's 'Mind of Its Own'

Your brain and body use "maps" to translate incoming sensory signals into meaningful information. How your body sees itself — and the world around it — through these maps may have a big influence on how it behaves.

Science writers Sandra and Matthew Blakeslee talk about their new book, The Body Has a Mind of Its Own, which explains "body maps" and their role in connecting the body and brain.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.