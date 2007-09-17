© 2022 WPSU
'Life Lessons' From a White House Plumber

Fresh Air
Published September 17, 2007 at 12:00 PM EDT
Egil "Bud" Krogh headed the Nixon White House's Special Investigations Unit — also known as the president's "plumbers," because part of the unit's charge was to find and plug leaks.
When Daniel Ellsberg leaked the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times in 1971, the Nixon White House tried to discredit him. Among other things, Nixon loyalists burglarized the office of Ellsberg's psychiatrist.

On this edition of Fresh Air, we spend the entire hour with Bud Krogh, who went to prison for his role in the Ellsberg affair — and who has a new memoir. It's called Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

