As the U.S. Open officially begins, fans are remembering Althea Gibson. Fifty years ago, Gibson was the first African-American to win the prestigious competition and is also credited with breaking the color barrier in the tennis circuit. Sue Stauffacher, author of Nothing but Trouble: The Althea Gibson Story, talks about the tennis legend's life and her unique challenges in the sport.

