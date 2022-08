There's a growing modesty movement among girls. The modern and modest clothing line is just one example. But skeptics wonder, why do we push boys toward adventure, but tell girls to cover up?

Amy Dickinson, "Ask Amy" columnist for the Chicago Tribune, and Wendy Shalit, author of Girls Gone Mild talk about the new "modesty movement."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.