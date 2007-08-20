© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

America's History of Dubious Credit

Published August 20, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT

Stephen Mihm, author of A Nation of Counterfeiters, argues that Wall Street's problems — stemming from debt and money that was handed out too freely — are not new problems in the United States. Historically, he says, the economy was built on shady promises, shell games and trickery.

Stephen Mihm, author, A Nation of Counterfeiters: Capitalists, Con Men, and the Making of the United States; assistant professor of history at the University of Georgia

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories