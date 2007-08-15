© 2022 WPSU
Former Tabloid Writers Tell All

Published August 15, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT
From Elvis sightings to the latest news on Lindsay Lohan, tabloid magazines have become a staple in supermarket checkout lines. Former tabloid writer Bob Lind takes us inside the world of celebrity gossip, and Marlise Kast discusses her new book, Tabloid Prodigy.

Bob Lind, former writer for Weekly World News

Marlise Kast, author, Tabloid Prodigy: Dishing the Dirt, Getting the Gossip, and Selling My Soul in the Cutthroat World of Hollywood Reporting

Ken Baker, West Coast editor of Us Weekly

