Commentator William Rhoden takes a closer look at the impact steroids have had on the sports world. He speaks with Cheryl Corley about a problem that touches more than just baseball. Rhoden writes about sports for The New York Times and is the author of Forty Million Dollar Slaves: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of the Black Athlete.

