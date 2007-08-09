Men and Women Equally Talkative, Study Finds

/ /

A recent study has debunked the popular myth that women talk more than men. A research team recorded the conversations of nearly 400 college students to estimate how many words men and women speak each day — and found that there isn't much difference at all.

Deborah Tannen, professor, Georgetown University; author of You Just Don't Understand: Women and Men in Conversation and "Who Does the Talking Here?" published in the Washington Post

Amy Dickinson, writes the syndicated column "Ask Amy" for the Chicago Tribune

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.