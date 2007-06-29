© 2022 WPSU
Why Is the U.S. Still Overweight?

Published June 29, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT

From Atkins, to The Zone, to Jenny Craig, Americans are trying to slim down. But with so many diets and dieters, why is the nation collectively getting bigger? Gina Kolata, author of the new book Rethinking Thin, talks about why the country's obsession with waistlines isn't translating into weight loss.

Gina Kolata, author, Rethinking Thin: The New Science of Weight Loss — and the Myths and Realities of Dieting; science reporter, The New York Times

