Tracking the Evolution of Our Growing Waistlines

Published June 25, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT

Author Deirdre Barrett talks about her book, Waistland: A (R)evolutionary View of Our Weight and Fitness Crisis. She explains how farming ruined our figures and our health. Barrett also offers advice on how to lose weight: eat less and exercise more.

Guest:

Deirdre Barrett, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School; she is also the president of the Society for Psychological Hypnosis and a past president of the Association for the Study of Dreams

