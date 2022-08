A former Army machine gunner has won the Blooker Prize, awarded for the best book that began as a blog on the Internet. Colby Buzzell's book, My War: Killing Time in Iraq, is an account of post-invasion Iraq. It began as a blog written directly from the war zone.

Colby Buzzell, author, My War: Killing Time in Iraq; winner of the second annual Blooker Prize.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.