© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Life and Legacy of Ralph Ellison

Published May 3, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT

In 1952, Ralph Ellison introduced a new kind of black protagonist: The Invisible Man was educated and self-aware, and had a broad intellectual curiosity. He was invisible, Ellison wrote, but not insubstantial. Today, Ellison's legacy is potent and still controversial. Arnold Rampersad is a leading scholar and biographer of both Langston Hughes and Jackie Robinson. He has written a new biography of the complex writer.

Arnold Rampersad, author of Ralph Ellison: A Biography

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories