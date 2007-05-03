The Life and Legacy of Ralph Ellison

In 1952, Ralph Ellison introduced a new kind of black protagonist: The Invisible Man was educated and self-aware, and had a broad intellectual curiosity. He was invisible, Ellison wrote, but not insubstantial. Today, Ellison's legacy is potent and still controversial. Arnold Rampersad is a leading scholar and biographer of both Langston Hughes and Jackie Robinson. He has written a new biography of the complex writer.

Arnold Rampersad, author of Ralph Ellison: A Biography

