© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Women Voters and the Issues That Matter

Published May 1, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT

Journalist Melinda Henneberger set out across the United States to find out what issues really matter to women. She spoke with hundreds of women from all walks of life. In her new book, If They Only Listened to Us: What Women Voters Want Politicians to Hear, she discusses what she learned about why women vote the way they do.

Melinda Henneberger, author, If They Only Listened to Us: What Women Voters Want Politicians to Hear; contributing editor, Newsweek

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories