© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Dawkins Explains 'The God Delusion'

Fresh Air
Published March 28, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

In his most recent book, British scientist Richard Dawkins writes about the irrationality of a belief in God, examines God in all his forms and sets down his arguments for atheism. The book is The God Delusion.

Dawkins is a professor of "the public understanding of science" at Oxford University.

The New York Times Book Review has hailed him as a writer who "understands the issues so clearly that he forces his reader to understand them too."

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories