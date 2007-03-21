© 2022 WPSU
'Bomb Scare' Plots the Future of Nuclear Threats

Fresh Air
Published March 21, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

Weapons expert Joseph Cirincione's new book is Bomb Scare: the History and Future of Nuclear Weapons. He talks about how nuclear threats will evolve in coming years.

Cirincione is senior vice president for national security and international affairs at the Center for American Progress. He also teaches at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. And he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

