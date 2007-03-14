© 2022 WPSU
'The Gospel of Judas and the Shaping of Christianity'

Fresh Air
Published March 14, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

Religion scholars Elaine Pagels and Karen King's new book, Reading Judas: The Gospel of Judas and the Shaping of Christianity, interprets and translates the recently discovered gnostic gospel of Judas.

Pagels' previous books include, Beyond Belief: The Secret Gospel of Thomas and The Gnostic Gospels.

King's previous book is The Gospel of Mary of Magdala: Jesus and the First Woman Apostle.

