Federal prosecutor Stanley Alpert was kidnapped off the streets of Manhattan in 1998. It was the night before his 38th birthday, and he was forced into a car at gunpoint.

His new book, The Birthday Party, is a memoir of how he survived the 25-hour ordeal. Alpert writes of befriending his kidnappers and helping the FBI apprehend the gang.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.