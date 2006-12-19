© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northwest Peaks a Chilling Challenge for Climbers

By Alex Chadwick
Published December 19, 2006 at 1:00 PM EST

The search continues for two missing climbers on Oregon's Mount Hood. Rescue workers found the body of the third climber, 48-year-old architect Kelly James, in a snow cave Sunday. His body was removed from the mountain Monday.

Premier mountaineer Ed Veisturs says climbing mountains in the Northwest can be unpredictable and dangerous. He talks with Alex Chadwick about the risks and rewards of climbing in Washington state and Oregon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Alex Chadwick
For more than 30 years, Alex Chadwick has been bringing the world to NPR listeners as an NPR News producer, program host and currently senior correspondent. He's reported from every continent except Antarctica.