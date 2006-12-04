Baseball's Hot Stove League

Baseball's Winter Meetings get underway this week in Orlando, Florida, where general managers from every team gather in a hotel to talk about trades and free agents. It's the one moment of the year, when the parallel universes of real life and fantasy sports overlap, and real-life GMs find themselves wondering aloud about how Barry Bonds or Manny Ramirez might look on their team next season, and what it might take to get them.

The Winter Meetings also come just after the ballot for the Baseball Hall of fame came out, listing two players certain to be elected on the first ballot -- Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken -- and the name of one-time home run king and steroid suspect Mark McGwire.

Guests:

Alan Schwarz, Author of The Numbers Game: Baseball's Lifelong Fascination with Statistics; Writes bi-weekly column for The New York Times Sunday sports section called "Keeping Score" which looks at statistics in baseball

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.