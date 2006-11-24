© 2022 WPSU
How Food Finds its Way to Your Plate

Published November 24, 2006 at 10:00 AM EST

Where does your food really come from, and what should you have for dinner? Chances are that your food traveled hundreds of miles before it landed on your plate. But some experts say eating local might make us healthier, and better stewards of the environment.

We talk about the business of agriculture with author Michael Pollan, author Brian Halweil and Jennifer L. Wilkins, a Kellogg Food and Society Policy Fellow at Cornell University.

