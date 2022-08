Washington Post reporter Michael Grunwald. His new book is The Swamp: The Everglades, Florida, and the Politics of Paradise. The Everglades were once considered a wasteland, worthy of being decimated.

But over the years, attitudes have shifted and now the area is considered a national treasure. Grunwald has won several honors for his reporting, including the George Polk Award for National Reporting.

