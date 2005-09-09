© 2022 WPSU
Is Happiness All in Your Head?

Published September 9, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Two scientists look at the science behind happiness and satisfaction. What does it really mean to be happy? What does your brain really want?

Guests:

Daniel Nettle, author of Happiness: The Science Behind Your Smile; lecturer in psychology, Division of Psychology, Brain and Behavior at the University of Newcastle in Britain

Gregory Berns, author of Satisfaction: The Science of Finding True Fulfillment; associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University; associate professor of biomedical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta

