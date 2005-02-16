Underminers in the Midst

He's a passive-aggressive master, he knows every foolish thing you've done, he's the tactful destroyer of your dreams, and he's your friend. We all know one, but who exactly are these people -- and can they be stopped? Mike Albo and Viriginia Heffernan's new book analyzes the "underminer."

Guests:

Mike Albo, co-author, The Underminer; performs comedic monologues, including an Underminer character

Virginia Heffernan, co-author, The Underminer; writes about TV for The New York Times

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.