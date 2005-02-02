An Exploration Of Deaf Culture In America

A world of silence. That's often how those of us who can hear imagine deafness. But that silence contains a multitude of voices, with a shared history and language and a controversial future.

NPR's Neal Conan and guests discuss the history of the deaf community and the complex issues it currently faces.

Guests:

Carol Padden and Tom Humphries, coauthors, Inside Deaf Culture. Padden and Humphries are professors of communication at the University of California, San Diego.

I. King Jordan, president, Gallaudet University

