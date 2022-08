Cleveland has been hailed by some as the "new American city" tucked in the heart of the Midwest. But Cleveland is also a city rocked by deep unemployment and grinding poverty. Sam Fulwood III, a columnist for The Cleveland Plain Dealer and author of Full of It: Strong Words and Fresh Thinking for Cleveland, talks to NPR's Tavis Smiley about his dynamic but troubled city, and about speaking his mind as a journalist.

