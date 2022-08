Who is that person you've passed each day over the last few years, never knowing her name? How do we cross the class and racial boundaries in our neighborhoods and communities? These are some of the questions that Danielle Allen tries to answer in her new book Talking to Strangers: Anxieties of Citizenship since Brown v. Board of Education. Hear NPR's Tavis Smiley and Allen.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.